Das Instrument DE000PF99LK0 Exp.Bon.Z16.06.28 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.03.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99LK0 Exp.Bon.Z16.06.28 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.03.2022: WARBN_05