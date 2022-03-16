Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.22 00:54
Das Instrument DE000PF99LK0 Exp.Bon.Z16.06.28 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.03.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99LK0 Exp.Bon.Z16.06.28 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.03.2022: WARBN_05

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 15.03./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99LK0 PF99LK 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  09.03.22
