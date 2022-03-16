Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 6M Best Express Airbag Z. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.03.2022 - DE000PF99LG8
16.03.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99LG8 B.Exp.Airb.Z 15.09.28 RIO1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.03.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99LG8 B.Exp.Airb.Z 15.09.28 RIO1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.03.2022: WARBN_05
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.03./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99LG8
|PF99LG
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|09.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
