9,50% p.a. Multi Aktienanleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.02.2022 - DE000VX6AEH9




16.02.22 01:05
Das Instrument DE000VX6AEH9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX6AEH9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2022: WARVO_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 15.02./17:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VX6AEH9 VX6AEH 100,00 € -   €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.02.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  14.02.22
