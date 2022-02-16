Das Instrument DE000VX6AEH9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX6AEH9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2022: WARVO_04