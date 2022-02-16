Erweiterte Funktionen
9,50% p.a. Multi Aktienanleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.02.2022 - DE000VX6AEH9
16.02.22 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX6AEH9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX6AEH9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.02./17:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX6AEH9
|VX6AEH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.02.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
