Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf RWE. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000LB2YLF5
15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2YLF5 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.12.2027 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2YLF5 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.12.2027 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.10.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,88 €
|98,50 €
|-0,62 €
|-0,63%
|14.10./19:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX1CEY1
|VX1CEY
|100,07 €
|96,90 €
Werte im Artikel
32,96
+3,06%
1.000
0,00%
97,88
-0,63%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,88 €
|-0,63%
|14.10.21
|Stuttgart
|98,15 €
|+0,95%
|14.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.