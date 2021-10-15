Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000LB2YLE8




15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2YLE8 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2YLE8 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.10.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2YLE8 LB2YLE 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  12.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  12.10.21
  = Realtime
