Das Instrument DE000LB2YLC2 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2YLC2 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.10.2021: WARLB_01