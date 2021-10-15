Das Instrument DE000CS8DC65 Mem.Expr.A. Z.15.10.27 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.10.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DC65 Mem.Expr.A. Z.15.10.27 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.10.2021: WARCS_01