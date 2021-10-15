Erweiterte Funktionen
5,55 Memory Express Airbag Z. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000CS8DC65
15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DC65 Mem.Expr.A. Z.15.10.27 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.10.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DC65 Mem.Expr.A. Z.15.10.27 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.10.2021: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.10./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DC65
|CS8DC6
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|08.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
