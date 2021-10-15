Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Zertifikat auf AXA [R. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.10.2021 - AT0000A2SUN9




15.10.21 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AT0000A2SUN9 Express Z16.10.26 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.10.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2SUN9 Express Z16.10.26 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.10.2021: WARCE_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000A2SUN9 RC04NU 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  13.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
