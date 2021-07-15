Das Instrument DE000LB2NJ02 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NJ02 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.07.2021: WARLB_01