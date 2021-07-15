Erweiterte Funktionen
American Finance Trust - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.07.2021 - DE000LB2NHW1
15.07.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2NHW1 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NHW1 Deep-Exp-Z 24.09.2027 DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,53 $
|8,36 $
|0,17 $
|+2,03%
|15.07./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US02607T1097
|A2DYE8
|10,68 $
|5,43 $
Werte im Artikel
8,53
+2,03%
1.010
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
