Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.07.2021 - DE000LB2NBX2
15.07.21 00:04
Das Instrument DE000LB2NBX2 Deep-ExpZ Perf 27.08.2027 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NBX2 Deep-ExpZ Perf 27.08.2027 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NBX2
|LB2NBX
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12.07.21
