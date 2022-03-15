Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2022 - DE000HVB6CN9
15.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument DE000HVB6CN9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6CN9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2022: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6CN9
|HVB6CN
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|11.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|11.03.22
