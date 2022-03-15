Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Aktienanleihe Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2022 - DE000HVB6BU6
15.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6BU6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)JNJ WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6BU6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)JNJ WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6BU6
|HVB6BU
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|11.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|11.03.22
= Realtime
