Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2022 - DE000HVB6BR2
15.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6BR2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6BR2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.03./16:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6BR2
|HVB6BR
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
122,10
0,00%
101,25
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|11.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|11.03.22
