Erweiterte Funktionen
3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2022 - DE000PF99JM0
15.02.22 01:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99JM0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99JM0 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2022: WARBN_05
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99JM0
|PF99JM
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.