Express Zertifikat auf Allianz . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2022 - DE000HVB6994
15.02.22 01:01
Das Instrument DE000HVB6994 HVB EXP.CL 16.02.26 Allianz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6994 HVB EXP.CL 16.02.26 Allianz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./16:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6994
|HVB699
|1.008 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|11.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|11.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
