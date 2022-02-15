Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Zertifikat auf Allianz . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2022 - DE000HVB6994




15.02.22 01:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6994 HVB EXP.CL 16.02.26 Allianz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6994 HVB EXP.CL 16.02.26 Allianz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2022: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.007,5 € 1.007,5 € -   € 0,00% 14.02./16:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6994 HVB699 1.008 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.007,5 € 0,00%  11.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.007,5 € 0,00%  11.02.22
