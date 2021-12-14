Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Apple. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.12.2021
14.12.21 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6366 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.12.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6366 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.12.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.12./18:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6366
|HVB636
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.12.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.12.21
