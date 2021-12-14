Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Indexanleihe Prote. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.12.2021
14.12.21 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB62L1 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.12.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB62L1 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.12.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB62L1
|HVB62L
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|10.12.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|10.12.21
