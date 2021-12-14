Erweiterte Funktionen



14.12.21 01:05
Das Instrument DE000HVB62L1 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.12.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB62L1 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.12.2021: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 $ 101,25 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB62L1 HVB62L 101,25 $ 101,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 $ 0,00%  10.12.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 $ 0,00%  10.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

