Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf Deutsche Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2021 - DE000HVB5T23
14.09.21 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5T23 TOP ZERT. 16.09.24 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5T23 TOP ZERT. 16.09.24 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5T23
|HVB5T2
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.