Top Zertifikat auf STOXX EU6. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2021 - DE000HVB5QV4
14.09.21 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5QV4 HVB TOP Z.16.09.24 SX7P WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5QV4 HVB TOP Z.16.09.24 SX7P WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5QV4
|HVB5QV
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|10.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|10.09.21
= Realtime
