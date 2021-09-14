Erweiterte Funktionen
Fondsanleihe auf Amundi ETF . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.09.2021 - DE000HVB5PN3
14.09.21 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5PN3 HVB Fondsanleihe v.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.09.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5PN3 HVB Fondsanleihe v.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.09.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.09./18:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5PN3
|HVB5PN
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.09.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
