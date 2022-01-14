Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y Express Bonus Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.01.2022 - DE000PF99HS1
14.01.22 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99HS1 Exp.Bon.Z14.01.28 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.01.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99HS1 Exp.Bon.Z14.01.28 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.01.2022: WARBN_05
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99HS1
|PF99HS
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|07.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.