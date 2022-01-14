Erweiterte Funktionen
10Y Best Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.01.2022 - DE000PF99FH8
14.01.22 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99FH8 Express.Z 14.01.32 Sol.Govern. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.01.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99FH8 Express.Z 14.01.32 Sol.Govern. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.01.2022: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99FH8
|PF99FH
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|07.01.22
