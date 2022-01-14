Das Instrument DE000PF99FH8 Express.Z 14.01.32 Sol.Govern. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.01.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99FH8 Express.Z 14.01.32 Sol.Govern. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.01.2022: WARBN_05