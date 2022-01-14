Erweiterte Funktionen



Fix Kupon Express Zertifikat 0. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.01.2022 - DE000CS8DFH6




14.01.22 00:58
Das Instrument DE000CS8DFH6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/14.1.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.01.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DFH6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/14.1.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.01.2022: WARCS_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 13.01./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DFH6 CS8DFH 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  07.01.22
