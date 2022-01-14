Das Instrument DE000CS8DFH6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/14.1.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.01.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DFH6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/14.1.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.01.2022: WARCS_01