Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.09.2021 - DE000LB21BS6
12.09.21 21:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB21BS6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB21BS6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21BS6
|LB21BS
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.