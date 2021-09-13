Erweiterte Funktionen



3,00 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.09.2021 - DE000LB21BS6




12.09.21 21:39
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB21BS6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB21BS6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.09.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB21BS6 LB21BS 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  08.09.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  08.09.21
  = Realtime
