Das Instrument DE000LB2X4L9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.10.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X4L9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.10.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.08.2021: WARLB_01