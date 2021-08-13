Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.08.2021 - DE000LB2X4L9




12.08.21 23:43
Das Instrument DE000LB2X4L9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.10.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X4L9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.10.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.08.2021: WARLB_01

