Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.08.2021 - DE000LB2X4L9
12.08.21 23:43
Das Instrument DE000LB2X4L9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.10.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2X4L9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.10.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.08.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2X4L9
|LB2X4L
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.08.21
