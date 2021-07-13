Erweiterte Funktionen
Open End Index Zertifikat auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.07.2021 - DE000HVB5PL7
13.07.21 00:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5PL7 HVB Open End Index Zertifikat WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.07.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5PL7 HVB Open End Index Zertifikat WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.07.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5PL7
|HVB5PL
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|08.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.