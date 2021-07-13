Das Instrument DE000HVB5L47 TOP PLUS ZERT. 15.07.24 VAR1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.07.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5L47 TOP PLUS ZERT. 15.07.24 VAR1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.07.2021: WARUN_03