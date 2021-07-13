Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Allian. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.07.2021 - DE000HVB5KW5
13.07.21 00:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5KW5 HVB Bon.Pro Z13.07.2026 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.07.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5KW5 HVB Bon.Pro Z13.07.2026 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.07.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.07./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5KW5
|HVB5KW
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.