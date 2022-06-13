Erweiterte Funktionen
Omnicom Group - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.06.2022 - DE000LB3JJH4
12.06.22 21:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3JJH4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) MOH WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3JJH4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) MOH WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.06.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,99 $
|69,85 $
|-1,86 $
|-2,66%
|10.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6819191064
|871706
|91,61 $
|65,83 $
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
67,99
-2,66%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,14 €
|-2,54%
|10.06.22
|München
|65,23 €
|-0,06%
|10.06.22
|Berlin
|65,19 €
|-0,23%
|10.06.22
|Stuttgart
|65,16 €
|-1,57%
|10.06.22
|Xetra
|66,17 €
|-1,80%
|09.06.22
|AMEX
|68,12 $
|-2,43%
|10.06.22
|Nasdaq
|67,96 $
|-2,59%
|10.06.22
|NYSE
|67,99 $
|-2,66%
|10.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|64,19 €
|-2,87%
|10.06.22
|Frankfurt
|64,03 €
|-3,20%
|10.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Omnicom Group Inc (WKN: 871.
|20.04.22