Das Instrument DE000LB3GNA7 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3GNA7 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.05.2022: WARLB_01