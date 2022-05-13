Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf SA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.05.2022 - DE000LB3GNA7
12.05.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3GNA7 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3GNA7 Deep-Exp-Z 28.07.2028 SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.05.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3GNA7
|LB3GNA
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|10.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
