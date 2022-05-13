Erweiterte Funktionen



Partizipationsanleihe 01a/19- 07. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.05.2022 - DE000HLB8VN7




12.05.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB8VN7 Partizip.Anl.19(17.07.25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8VN7 Partizip.Anl.19(17.07.25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.05.2022: WARJP_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
107,40 € 107,10 € 0,30 € +0,28% 12.05./19:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB8VN7 HLB8VN 116,30 € 105,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		107,40 € +0,28%  12.05.22
  = Realtime
