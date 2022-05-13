Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe 01a/19- 07. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.05.2022 - DE000HLB8VN7
12.05.22 23:55
Das Instrument DE000HLB8VN7 Partizip.Anl.19(17.07.25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8VN7 Partizip.Anl.19(17.07.25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,40 €
|107,10 €
|0,30 €
|+0,28%
|12.05./19:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8VN7
|HLB8VN
|116,30 €
|105,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|107,40 €
|+0,28%
|12.05.22
