Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe Classic auf EURO . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.05.2022 - DE000HLB88D4
12.05.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB88D4 Indexanleihe v.21(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB88D4 Indexanleihe v.21(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.05.2022: WARJP_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|91,10 €
|90,50 €
|0,60 €
|+0,66%
|12.05./19:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB88D4
|HLB88D
|99,60 €
|90,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|91,10 €
|+0,66%
|12.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.