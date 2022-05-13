Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe 04a/17-07/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.05.2022 - DE000HLB7S56
12.05.22 23:55
Das Instrument DE000HLB7S56 Partizip. Anl. v.17(25) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.05.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB7S56 Partizip. Anl. v.17(25) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.05.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,40 €
|100,20 €
|0,20 €
|+0,20%
|12.05./19:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB7S56
|HLB7S5
|107,60 €
|99,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,40 €
|+0,20%
|12.05.22
