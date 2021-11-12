Das Instrument DE000HVB60V4 HVB BON.PRO Z12.11.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.11.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB60V4 HVB BON.PRO Z12.11.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.11.2021: WARUN_04