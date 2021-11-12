Erweiterte Funktionen



Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf EURO. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.11.2021 - DE000HVB60V4




12.11.21 01:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB60V4 HVB BON.PRO Z12.11.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.11.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB60V4 HVB BON.PRO Z12.11.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.11.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB60V4 HVB60V 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  10.11.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  10.11.21
