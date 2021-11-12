Erweiterte Funktionen
Megatrends Bonus&Wachstum 2. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.11.2021 - AT0000A2TLJ4
12.11.21 01:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AT0000A2TLJ4 BONUS ZT.12.11.26 iSTOXX Gl.M. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.11.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2TLJ4 BONUS ZT.12.11.26 iSTOXX Gl.M. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.11.2021: WARCE_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.11./00:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A2TLJ4
|RC041F
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.