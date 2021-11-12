Erweiterte Funktionen



Megatrends Bonus&Wachstum 2. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.11.2021 - AT0000A2TLJ4




12.11.21 01:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AT0000A2TLJ4 BONUS ZT.12.11.26 iSTOXX Gl.M. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.11.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2TLJ4 BONUS ZT.12.11.26 iSTOXX Gl.M. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.11.2021: WARCE_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 11.11./00:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000A2TLJ4 RC041F 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  10.11.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  10.11.21
  = Realtime
