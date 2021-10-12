Das Instrument DE000PF99DZ5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.10.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99DZ5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.10.2021: WARBN_02