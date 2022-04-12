Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Bay. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2022 - DE000LB3EMJ5




11.04.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3EMJ5 Deep-Exp-Z 23.06.2028 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3EMJ5 Deep-Exp-Z 23.06.2028 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3EMJ5 LB3EMJ 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  07.04.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  07.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
