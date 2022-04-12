Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf BMW S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2022 - DE000HVB6HN8
11.04.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6HN8 HVB EXP.CL 13.04.26 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6HN8 HVB EXP.CL 13.04.26 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2022: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6HN8
|HVB6HN
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|08.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|08.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.