Das Instrument DE000HVB6HJ6 TOP ZERT. 13.10.25 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6HJ6 TOP ZERT. 13.10.25 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2022: WARUN_04