Aktienanleihe Protect auf Norde. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.04.2022 - DE000HVB6HD9
11.04.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6HD9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)NDX1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6HD9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)NDX1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.04./16:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6HD9
|HVB6HD
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.04.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.04.22
