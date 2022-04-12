Das Instrument DE000HVB6FL6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.04.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6FL6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.04.2022: WARUN_03