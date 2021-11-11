Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf BMW. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.11.2021 - DE000HVB5ZJ0
11.11.21 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZJ0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.11.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5ZJ0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.11.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5ZJ0
|HVB5ZJ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.11.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.11.21
