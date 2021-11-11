Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZJ0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.11.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5ZJ0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.11.2021: WARUN_04