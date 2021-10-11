Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Best Express Bonus Fix K. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.10.2021 - DE000PF99EN9




10.10.21 21:44
Das Instrument DE000PF99EN9 Express Bonus Zert.21(26) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.10.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99EN9 Express Bonus Zert.21(26) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.10.2021: WARBN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 08.10./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99EN9 PF99EN 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  04.10.21
