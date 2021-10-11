Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Best Express Bonus Fix K. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.10.2021 - DE000PF99EN9
10.10.21 21:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99EN9 Express Bonus Zert.21(26) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.10.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99EN9 Express Bonus Zert.21(26) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.10.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.10./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99EN9
|PF99EN
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|04.10.21
= Realtime
