Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Varta. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.08.2021 - DE000HVB5P19
11.08.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5P19 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)VAR1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5P19 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)VAR1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2021: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5P19
|HVB5P1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.08.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.