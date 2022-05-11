Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.05.2022 - DE000HVB6L46
11.05.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6L46 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)LIN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6L46 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)LIN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.05.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.05./18:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6L46
|HVB6L4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.05.22
Aktuell
