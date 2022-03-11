Erweiterte Funktionen
Zertifikat [Goldman Sachs] - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2022 - JE00BLS37171
11.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JE00BLS37171 EO-Med.-T. Cts 2022(24) Shares WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2022: WARGS_03 The instrument JE00BLS37171 EO-Med.-T. Cts 2022(24) Shares WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2022: WARGS_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./19:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLS37171
|GX1T7N
|1.020 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|14.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.