Open-End Partizipationszertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2022 - DE000VX7CVA2
11.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument DE000VX7CVA2 O.End Part.Z22(23/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX7CVA2 O.End Part.Z22(23/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./16:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX7CVA2
|VX7CVA
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
101,00
0,00%
28,59
-0,66%
3,18
-1,24%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|04.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|04.03.22
= Realtime
