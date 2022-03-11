Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2022 - DE000LB3BPX5




11.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3BPX5 Deep-Exp-Z 26.05.2028 DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3BPX5 Deep-Exp-Z 26.05.2028 DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Uran-Superzyklus startet jetzt - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
392% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.005 € 1.005 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3BPX5 LB3BPX 1.005 € 1.005 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.005 € 0,00%  08.03.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.005 € 0,00%  08.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis über 63.500$ - Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...