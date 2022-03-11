Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachkauf Zertifikat auf EURO . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2022 - DE000KE3C0W4
11.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000KE3C0W4 Notes 11.03.26 SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3C0W4 Notes 11.03.26 SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2022: WARBA_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./07:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KE3C0W4
|KE3C0W
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.